Bhopal: E-library effective to disseminate knowledge, says Guv

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an era of communication revolution, e-library is an effective medium to disseminate the knowledge. The e-library can make significant contribution in providing education in mother tongue as has been envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under National Education Policy. This was stated by Governor Mangu Bhai Patel while addressing the e-library workshop at Barkatullah University on Friday. He expressed the need to use the modern technique and resources in taking books to remotest areas and till the deprived sections.

On the occasion, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said that everyone was talking about the works taking place in the education field of the state. Now, one doesn’t run from pillar to post for education. Efforts are being made to make books available sans library. The e-library is a project to provide books of universities and colleges to the students. Additional National Informatics Officer Kamlesh Joshi informed that for e-library, National Information Science Centre, New Delhi, provided cloud-based software.

Central library incharge Dr Kishore Shinde expressed the need for protecting books and 85 manuscripts available in the university. Some manuscripts are 300 years old. Barkatullah University library has 85,000 books and some rare manuscripts. On the occasion, BU Vice- Chancellor Professor SK Jain was also present.