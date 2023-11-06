Bhopal: Dust Pollution In Six Lane Kolar Project Is A Major Issue In Huzur Constituency

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dust pollution and lack of waste management in six lane Kolar project has become a major issue in Huzur Vidhan Sabha constituency as people are falling sick due to inhaling dust and pollution. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to authorities over pollution and lack of waste management. Dust allergies can cause sneezing, a stuffy or runny nose, or itchy and red eyes. Dust exposure causes asthma to develop, however breathing in high concentrations of dust over many years is thought to reduce lung function in the long term and contribute to disorders like chronic bronchitis and heart and lung disorders. Dust allergies also give many people a stuffy or runny nose. They also develop lung malfunctioning.

According to locals, many people have fallen sick due to inhalation of dust. Six lane road construction has become a health hazard with reference to the Six lane Kolar project. A 16 kilometer road is being constructed from Kolar tiraha to Golgaon tiraha passing through Chuna Bhatti and Kolar.

Honey Home resident Udit Sharma said, “Dust and pollution have become a big headache. Allergic persons are facing major health problems after they inhale dust. By the evening, dust starts settling down in the atmosphere so it causes a major issue as people inhale it. However, Kolar Traders association president Sanjeev Mishra said, “Dust of six lane Kolar project is just like “Desh Ki Mati”.

Army men fight at the border for this “Desh Ki Mati” so if it persists for the next couple of months in Kolar, there is no harm. Vested interested people are raising the issue of pollution in elections. But they forget it that once 16 kilometer road is constructed, it will benefit entire Kolar satellite township.” Green activist Rashid Noor Khan said, “People are falling sick due to dust and pollution. It is a major issue as it is directly related to the health of the people. For the last so many months, they have been inhaling dust. Actually, we are not against road construction. We want authorities concerned to mount pressure on construction companies to sprinkle water on dust. But the authorities are not doing their job. NGT has issued notice in this regard.”

