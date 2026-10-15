Bhopal Durga Idol Processions Witness Police-Participant Clash Over Loud DJ Music, Four Operators Booked | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dispute turned violent between police personnel and participants of two Durga idol processions near Platinum Plaza and Apex Bank Trisection in TT Nagar area in the early hours of Wednesday after cops asked DJ operators to lower the volume of loud music.

Videos of the scuffle went viral on social media, showing police personnel arguing with procession participants and procession leaders appealing to the crowd to remain calm.

Meanwhile, members of Hindu organisations accused police personnel of misbehaving with procession participants.

They staged protests outside the TT Nagar and Kamla Nagar police stations. The demonstration at TT Nagar continued till late night.

TT Nagar police have registered four separate cases against four DJ operators under the Madhya Pradesh Kolahal Adhiniyam for playing loud music beyond permitted hours without authorisation and under the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act.

Police officials said mobile patrol teams noticed four DJ vehicles playing music at extremely high volumes, accompanied by disco-style lights while the processions were moving towards idol installation 'pandals'.

Some DJ vehicles were parked in the middle of the road near an under-construction building, obstructing traffic and posing a safety hazard.

Police personnel recorded videos of the vehicles and sought to verify whether the operators had permission to play music.

The operators admitted that they did not have the required permission. Police also noticed that the vehicles had been modified and that some had concealed number plates.