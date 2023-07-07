Bhopal: Drunken Youth Assaults Mom With Scissors, Booked

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old inebriated man attacked his mother with scissors after she asked him not to come home in a drunken state, Kolar police said on Thursday. The incident took place at Rajharsh colony in Kolar area.

Investigating officer (IO) Ram Baksh told Free Press that youth’s father Ramayan Shukla in his police complaint said that his son Hrituraj had returned home heavily drunk on Tuesday late night. When his wife Radha tried to counsel Hrituraj asking him not to come home in an inebriated state, the youth being heavily drunk, started hurling abuses at her. Hrituraj picked up a pair of scissors and attacked his mother. He then fled from the spot. Radha sustained grievous injuries on his left leg and was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is said to be stable now. Police have registered a complaint against him and search is on to nab him, Baksh said.

