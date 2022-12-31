Bhopal: Drunk man rams car into eatery, two injured

Representative pic/ Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk man rammed his car into an eatery located in Ayodhya Nagar locality of the city, the police said on Friday. They added that two people were injured in the incident.

SHO of Ayodhya Nagar police station, Neelesh Awasthi told Free Press that the man driving the car in an inebriated condition has been identified as Amit Pandey (44), resident of Ayodhya Nagar. He added that the incident took place on Friday at 11 am. Pandey was recklessly driving the car and hit two other vehicles standing in front of Chahat sweets corner, located at Ayodhya Nagar square. Thereafter, the car rammed into the eatery and stopped.

The man sitting on the counter of the shop, identified as Ashwani Pateriya, as well as a woman, who had visited the shop to purchase something, sustained grievous injuries.

The police were informed who rushed to the spot and nabbed Pandey. They found that Pandey was driving the car in an inebriated condition. During investigation, Pandey told the police that he had recently lost his job, while his wife works in Delhi. His car was seized thereafter, SHO Awasthi added.