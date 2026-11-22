Bhopal Drug Trade Under Scanner As Five Educated Women, Including Engineer, Former Journalist And College Student, Arrested In One Year | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women from seemingly respectable and well-off families are increasingly emerging as key players in the drug trade in Bhopal, with five women arrested in narcotics-related cases since November last year.

The arrests indicate how women, including professionals, college students and those from affluent families, are becoming involved in drug trafficking and peddling across the city.

The latest arrest was made by the crime branch on November 18, when police apprehended Shazia Alam, a Kanpur native currently residing in Lalghati, with 4.46 grams of MD drugs. Shazia, who has a degree in mass communication, had previously worked with an English newspaper and was reportedly employed as a schoolteacher.

A day earlier, on November 17, the crime branch arrested 38-year-old engineering graduate Shradha Chaukikar along with her friend, recovering 14.19 grams of MD drugs from them. Police said the duo used to procure drugs from Uttar Pradesh and supply them in Bhopal.

Two days before that, the crime branch had arrested 34-year-old Kareena Madhwani and her friend Arbaz in an MD drug-related case. In September, Katara Hills police arrested Sonam Rahangdale (37), wife of a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) officer, from her residence in Pride City Colony.

Police had recovered 3.70 grams of MD drugs and 1.205 kg of marijuana from the house.

In November last year, Teela Jamalpura police had arrested college student Aqsa Khan, a resident of Koh-e-Fiza, with MD drugs. Police officials believe women are increasingly being used as carriers and suppliers because they tend to attract less suspicion. The age of the women arrested in these cases ranges from 20 to 40 years.

Police officials said several women entered the illegal trade due to financial pressure, greed or the lure of quick money. In some cases, college students who became addicted to drugs turn to peddling to sustain their consumption.

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