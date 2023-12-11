Bhopal: Driver Flees With Rented Sedan Car, Booked | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A driver from Vidisha rented a car from a travel company based in Ayodhya Nagar in Bhopal and went missing. He neither paid the rent, nor returned the car to the owner. The police have registered a case.

A hunt has been launched for the accused, police said. Ayodhya Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Mahesh Lillare told Free Press that the accused was Rudrapratap Rajput. A native of Vidisha, he had moved to Bhopal a year back and used to work as a driver.

He came in touch with a man working for a travel company owned by a woman named Vinita Janyani, and asked him if he could arrange a meeting with Janyani.

When he met her in September 2023, he asked for one of her Sedan cars on rent and told her that he would pay Rs 22,000 every month. Janyani agreed and prepared an agreement, which was signed by her and Rajput.

Rajput then took the car, but neither paid rent nor returned the car to Janyani. Janyani tried to contact her numerous times, but he went out of touch.

Fed up with this, Janyani approached police on Sunday and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police have launched a manhunt to nab him, SHO Lillare said.