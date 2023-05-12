Bhopal: Driver, conductor vandalise city bus, arrested

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police have arrested the driver and the conductor of a mini bus, who had landed into an altercation with the driver of a BCLL city bus and vandalised his vehicle on Thursday. After the arrest, a procession of accused was taken out in Misrod area. Misrod police station incharge Ras Behari Sharma said that the driver, conductor and time-checker of a mini bus had argued with the driver of a city bus and had vandalised it on Thursday noon in Misrod.

Fear and panic had gripped the passengers of city bus. The violent act was captured on the CCTV camera, after which the driver drove to Misrod police station and registered a complaint against the accused. The accused were spotted on Friday in the BRTS lane. The driver identified himself as Devesh Kumar Vishwakarma (35) and Neelesh Vishwakarma (27), who were taken into custody. The cops then took out a procession along with the accused in Misrod area, after which they were produced in the court, SHO Sharma said.

