Bhopal: DRDO looking at state industrialists for Rs 1.7L cr engineering jobs: Minister

BHOPAL: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is looking at state industrialists for engineering work order worth Rs 1,70,000 crore, said medium small and micro enterprises minister Om Prakash Saklecha while addressing road foundation laying programme at Govindpura Industrial Association (GIA) office on Monday.

Asking industrialists to prepare for the big opportunity, he said that DRDO chief was likely to visit the state in September. During the visit, he would meet industrialists of Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore. He said that Govindpura Industrial Area would witness a major boost if industrialists joined hands with the DRDO.

The state government was ready to provide Rs 20 crore for high end medical equipments manufacturing unit in the Govindpura sector, he announced. The minister said that DRDO with a network of 50 laboratories was engaged in developing defence technologies covering various disciplines, like aeronautics, armaments, electronics, combat vehicles, engineering systems, instrumentation, missiles, advanced computing and simulation, special materials, naval systems, life sciences, training, information systems and agriculture.

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang castigated Digvijaya Singh led state government for working for the benefit of a select few industrialists. MLA Krishna Gour recalled former chief minister Babulal Gour, who worked hard to establish the industrial sector, “Govindpura was Babu’s dream project, which is touching new height every day”. She urged the minister that the area needs approach road to reach Govindpura, as the present road was not sufficient.

