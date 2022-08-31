Bhopal: DPT-TD vaccination extended till September 12

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The last date for the state level DPT/TD vaccination campaign has been extended to September 12. Earlier, it was to end on August 31. Due to recent incessant rain, the date for vaccination against DPT, TD has been extended from September 1 to September 12.

September 4 and September 11 will be holidays. On September 7, the Covid-19 vaccination campaign will be conducted. Along with the regular immunisation session, DPT, TD vaccination will be ensured.

The vaccine is given to children aged 5 to 6 years, 10 years and 16 years. Free vaccines will be provided in schools and Anganwadi centres.

DPT (also DTP and DTwP) refers to a class of combined vaccines given to protect against three infectious diseases caused by humans - diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and tetanus.

'D' means diphtheria, 'T' means tetanus and 'P' means pertussis. These three are serious bacterial diseases. Diphtheria and pertussis spread from person to person, while tetanus enters the body through cuts and wounds. The TD vaccine is given to prevent tetanus and diphtheria. TD is usually given as a booster dose every 10 years, or after 5 years in the event of a severe wound or burn.