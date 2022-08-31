e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: DPT-TD vaccination extended till September 12

September 4 and September 11 will be holidays. On September 7, the Covid-19 vaccination campaign will be conducted. Along with the regular immunisation session, DPT, TD vaccination will be ensured.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The last date for the state level DPT/TD vaccination campaign has been extended to September 12. Earlier, it was to end on August 31. Due to recent incessant rain, the date for vaccination against DPT, TD has been extended from September 1 to September 12.

September 4 and September 11 will be holidays. On September 7, the Covid-19 vaccination campaign will be conducted. Along with the regular immunisation session, DPT, TD vaccination will be ensured.

The vaccine is given to children aged 5 to 6 years, 10 years and 16 years. Free vaccines will be provided in schools and Anganwadi centres.

DPT (also DTP and DTwP) refers to a class of combined vaccines given to protect against three infectious diseases caused by humans - diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and tetanus.

'D' means diphtheria, 'T' means tetanus and 'P' means pertussis. These three are serious bacterial diseases. Diphtheria and pertussis spread from person to person, while tetanus enters the body through cuts and wounds. The TD vaccine is given to prevent tetanus and diphtheria. TD is usually given as a booster dose every 10 years, or after 5 years in the event of a severe wound or burn.

Read Also
Bhopal: 90 feet Bailey Bridge construction on NH-46 completed, inauguration on Wednesday
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: DPT-TD vaccination extended till September 12

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh shocker: Parents kill minor daughter for not cooking food on time in Surguja; duo held

Chhattisgarh shocker: Parents kill minor daughter for not cooking food on time in Surguja; duo held

Ganeshotsav 2022: BEST brings 75% discount for Chalo App users; check details here

Ganeshotsav 2022: BEST brings 75% discount for Chalo App users; check details here

Mumbai: Health experts blame BMC for under-reporting swine flu cases in city

Mumbai: Health experts blame BMC for under-reporting swine flu cases in city

Sports day celebrated with great fervour at Sanskar Public school in Thane

Sports day celebrated with great fervour at Sanskar Public school in Thane

Mumbai: Stopped due to Covid, BMC restarts idol-making workshop for students

Mumbai: Stopped due to Covid, BMC restarts idol-making workshop for students