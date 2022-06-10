Bhopal: DPS Neelbad to face St Montfort in final of CDS Bipin Rawat Memorial Faith Inter-School Cup

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): DPS Neelbad will face St Montfort in the finale of the CDS Bipin Rawat Memorial Faith Inter-School Cup after defeating DPS Kolar at the first semifinal on Friday.

In the first semi final, DPS Neelbad defeated DPS Kolar by 28 runs to enter the final of the tournament.

Playing first, DPS Neelbad scored 136 losing seven wickets in limited 20 overs. Harsh Sethi remained not out at 70. Chasing the score, DPS Kolar could only manage to hit 108 runs losing seven wickets in 20 overs. DPS Neelbad’s Malhar Tripathi took 3 wickets.

Harsh Sethi was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ title. The chairman of Faith group and Faith Cricket Club, Raghavendra Singh Tomar, awarded the title to Sethi.

In the second semi-final, St Montfort School defeated St Paul's School by 6 wickets to enter the final. St Montfort’s Vratant Singh scored 32 runs in just 11 balls and was adjudged the player of the match for his scintillating innings.

