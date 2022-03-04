Bhopal: Double check additions, deletions from voters’ list, says CEO to BLOs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, Chief Electoral Officer, Anupam Rajan held an interaction with the Booth Level Officials (BLO) on Friday to share their experience and suggestions.

The experiences were shared with five BLOs each from Bhopal, Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore and Narmadapuram districts in the first phase by organising the meeting. All the BLOs were directed to visit their area once a month and include the names of eligible voters left out and delete the names of ineligible voters registered in the list after complete scrutiny, said deputy electoral officer, Pramod Shukla.

“The BLO is expected to analyse his list and double check if large numbers of voters have been added or deleted in their area in comparison with last three years. Such voters should be physically identified,” Rajan told BLOs.

He said it was easy to clear the list through the mobile app Garuda by making maximum use of information technology.

Rajan said that My Vote is My Future - Power of One Vote competition was being organised by Election Commission to raise voter awareness and explain importance of each vote. Any citizen can participate in the competition till March 15. Information regarding the contest can be obtained from https//ecisveep.nic./contest/.

