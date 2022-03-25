Bhopal: Don’t get into crime again, Deputy Commissioner of Police tells habitual offenders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Social and people-friendly face of police was reflected before habitual offenders on Friday when they were told how to live in a civilised society. They were told that they would always be under police scanner.

About 200 habitual offenders released in last 3 months were called by crime branch police on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) crime Amit Kumar said, “We called 200 habitual offenders who were involved in property related crimes like loot, fraud etc. They have been clearly told that they should be cautious as they are under scanner. They have been released but they should know that they should not get involved in criminal activities in future.”

DCP further said, “If such classes are not organised for habitual offenders, they will continue to repeat crime. So, it is moral duty of police not only to punish them but also advise them as to how to live in a civilised society.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:05 PM IST