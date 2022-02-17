Alia Bhatt addresses criticism over Vijay Raaz's casting as a trans woman in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi': 'It's not there to offend anyone'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently defended the casting of actor Vijay Raaz as a trans character in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

In the much-awaited film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia plays the role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s. On the other hand, Vijay Raaz plays Raziabai.

The makers of the film were criticised for casting Vijay for the role of a trans character.

In an interview with Deadline, Alia said that she has heard this conversation various times for different films. She stated that it is up to the director and their vision and it is not there to offend anyone.

"While I do understand where they’re coming from, I feel like it’s. It’s , maybe the director found it interesting to have an actor like Vijay Raaz, who identifies as male, play a trans character. The audience has never seen him that way, you see the actor and the ability to transform within that person. I think that’s a better perspective, but I do understand where people are coming from," Alia said.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is a biographical crime-drama, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

It will be release in theatres in India on February 25.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 07:13 PM IST