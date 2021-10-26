Bhopal: Don’t charge diya sellers, collector tells officials

BHOPAL: Bhopal district administration issued order on Tuesday stating that no money will be charged from diya (earthen lamp) makers and sellers who have set up makeshift shops on roadsides for Diwali festival.

District collector Avinash Lavania issued orders to this effect on Tuesday. “Most civic bodies impose levy on haats and bazaars. No levy should be recovered from earthen lamp makers. Instead, they should be helped and their products should be promoted,” the order stated.

Earlier, Datia, Rewa and Satna district administration had issued similar orders. Datia collector Sanjay Kumar was first to take the initiative this year. Datia collector issued directive on October 22 asking officials to facilitate local diya makers. He too abolished taxes on them.

Potters’ community makes earthen wares including diyas and other items for sale during Diwali. Now, several self-help groups have engaged women in large numbers to make diyas.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 09:00 PM IST