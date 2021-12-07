e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 12:57 AM IST

Bhopal: Dog bit me after owner’s gesture, says 50-yr-old woman

Staff Reporter
Representational pic |

Representational pic |

Advertisement

Bhopal: A 50-year old woman was allegedly bitten by a pet dog as directed by the owner in Ayodhya extension colony under Ayodhya Nagar police station, said police here on Monday.

Police station incharge Pawan Sen told Free Press that victim Kriti Singh filed the complaint on December 1 when she was returning from market. The incident happened at 4.30 pm.

She complained that Gourav Kuckreja gestured his pet dog to attack her. As the dog charged towards her, she fell down from her scooter and the dog bit her on her left leg.

She rushed to the hospital for treatment and after getting relief from the pain, she approached police to lodge complaint. The police have registered the case under Section 289 of IPC against Kuckreja.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: 3000 farmers duped of Rs 200 crores in name of Fish Farming, accused arrested Bhopal: 3000 farmers duped of Rs 200 crores in name of Fish Farming, accused arrested

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 12:57 AM IST
Advertisement