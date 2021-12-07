Bhopal: Dog bit me after owner’s gesture, says 50-yr-old woman

Bhopal: A 50-year old woman was allegedly bitten by a pet dog as directed by the owner in Ayodhya extension colony under Ayodhya Nagar police station, said police here on Monday.

Police station incharge Pawan Sen told Free Press that victim Kriti Singh filed the complaint on December 1 when she was returning from market. The incident happened at 4.30 pm.

She complained that Gourav Kuckreja gestured his pet dog to attack her. As the dog charged towards her, she fell down from her scooter and the dog bit her on her left leg.

She rushed to the hospital for treatment and after getting relief from the pain, she approached police to lodge complaint. The police have registered the case under Section 289 of IPC against Kuckreja.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 12:57 AM IST