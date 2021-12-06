Bhopal: 3000 farmers duped of Rs 200 crores in name of Fish Farming, accused arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested a person who allegedly duped over Rs 200 crores from farmers in the name of fish farming.

The accused identified as Brijendra Kumar Kashyap is managing director of Fish Fortune Produce Company which is reportedly involved in contractual Fish Farming.

According to reports, Kashyap, who owns eight different companies under his Kashyap Group of Companies, has been arrested from Gurugram in Haryana.

“We have received complaints from farmers. After preliminary investigation, a case against Brijendra Kumar Kashyap was registered. A police team was deployed to nab the accused,” Anil Vajapyee in-charge of Koh-e-Fiza police station said, adding that the accused is in police custody and further interrogation is on.

The modus operandi of the accused was that he entered into contracts with farmers for fish farming and took Rs 5 lakh from each farmer, promising them to double the money.

Sources said that Kashyap had duped nearly 3000 farmers from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and three other states.

“Several cases are registered against him at various police stations of seven states. We have been keeping watch on his movements. We arrested him from his hideouts in Gurugram,” a police officer said.

The officer said that Kashyap was also accused in connection with Rs 100 crore fraud with youths. “He fraudulently made youths pay through his pay easy recharge,” the officer said.

The officer added that the accused had revealed the name of his four to five acquaintances who were helping him in his fraud. “We are verifying his revelations and his associates will be nabbed soon,” the officer said.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 04:44 PM IST