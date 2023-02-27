Bhopal: Dog assaulted, accused booked after video goes viral on social media

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police have registered a case against a man for brutally assaulting a dog using sticks in Hoshangabad Road locality, police said on Sunday. A video of the act was captured by a passer-by who circulated it on social media and it led to the identification of the accused. Misrod police station incharge Ras Behari Sharma told Free Press that the complainant, Pramanshu Ranjan Shukla, was a pet lover, who approached them on Saturday. He showed a video to the police, in which a man was seen raining lathis on a stray dog. When Shukla took stock of the situation along with his friend Bharat, he found the injured dog, who was immediately referred to the hospital for treatment. When the police conducted a probe into the matter, they identified the accused man as Raju Ahirwar, a resident of Dholak slums located nearby. The police have registered a case against Ahirwar under IPC.