Bhopal: Doctoral Entrace Test on March 26 after gap of two years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University will conduct entrance examination for PhD admission after 2 years on March 26.

About 4,400 students have applied for Doctoral Entrance Test (DET) 2022 in 35 subjects. Of them, 3,644 students will appear in examination in offline mode. The rest of students who have passed the entrance examination of NET and JRF will be exempted.

University PRO Prof Shashank Sekhar told Free Press that all preparations were done for entrance exam in about 35 subjects.

The entrance test will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm in eight departments of university. This entrance test will be conducted in 17 subjects in the first shift and 18 subjects in second shift. The admit cards for entrance test have been uploaded on the university website. Students can download their admit cards from www.bubhopal.ac.in and www.bubhopal.mponline.gov.in.

For students’ convenience, the DSW office of the University has been developed as Control Room and Grievance Cell whose phone number is 0755-2517077.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 08:24 PM IST