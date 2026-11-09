Bhopal Diwali Fire: Three Family Members Rescued From 40 Feet After Shop Catches Fire In Ghoda Nakkas; Video

Bhopal Diwali Fire: Three Family Members Rescued From 40 Feet As Shop Catches Fire In Ghoda Nakkas; Watch Video |

Bhopal Diwali Fire Incidents: Three fire incidents were reported in Bhopal on Diwali night. The major incident took place in Ghoda Nakkas, where a shop caught fire in a three-storey building opposite Kundan Namkeen. Three family members trapped on the third floor were rescued by local youths using a rope from a height of around 40 feet.

Three Family Members Rescued from Ghoda Nakkas Building

The Ghoda Nakkas fire broke out at a supari shop operated by Prem Mangani, a resident of 12 Number. He had closed his shop and returned home around 7 PM after performing Diwali puja. The fire started shortly afterwards.

Thick smoke and flames spread through the building, trapping Ajay Raikwar's wife and two daughters on the third floor. Ajay went downstairs after noticing the fire, but his family could not come down because of the smoke.

Local youths showed presence of mind and used a rope to bring all three family members to safety from a height of around 40 feet. The Bhopal fire brigade and police also reached the spot and worked to control the blaze.

The cause of the Bhopal shop fire and the extent of the damage are being assessed.

Gandhinagar Flat Fire Causes Loss Of Rs 25 Lakh

Another Bhopal Diwali fire incident was reported in Green Way Colony, located on Airport Road in Gandhinagar. According to firefighter Pankaj Yadav, a diya lit during evening prayers set the curtains on fire. The flames then spread throughout the flat.

The fire destroyed electronic appliances, furniture, clothes, kitchen items and gold and silver jewellery. Cash was also lost, with the total damage estimated at around Rs 25 lakh.

The family was away visiting relatives after performing Lakshmi Puja when the fire broke out. Firefighters reached the spot and brought the blaze under control. No casualties were reported in Gandhinagar fire incident.

Fire Near Lal Masjid Extinguished

A third fire incident in Bhopal was reported in an alley near Rafikiya School and Lal Masjid. A pile of garbage, which also contained discarded refrigerator material, caught fire around 11 PM. The Bhopal fire department reached the spot and extinguished the flames.