Bhopal: Diwali fair organized at CAPT

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Diyas, hand-made lamps, candles, jewellery and various decorative items have been sold at a Diwali fair organized by Central Academy for Police Training (CAPT) organised in association with the troops of CRPF, SSB and ITBP.

To ensure the participation of personnel of the forces and their family members, Garba, Rangoli and painting competitions were also held during the fair. Besides, food stalls were set up. For kids, fun games were held.

Special director general of police Aruna Mohan Rao was the chief guest of the event. Rao inspected the exhibition-cum-fete and also interacted with organisers.

She thanked director of CAPT Pawan Shrivastava and his team for organizing a grand fair and giving opportunities to the personnel of forces for festive shopping.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 06:08 PM IST