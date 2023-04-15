Bhopal: Divers’ poor pay put them in troubled waters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): They must have saved hundreds of people from committing suicide or drowning but their own life is miserable as they neither get good salary nor recognition for their work. Worse, they are treated as daily wagers or contractual workers.

Divers of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Jeevan Rakshak of outsourced company work round the clock in shifts at Upper Lake to save people who drown in water body. Drawing a monthly sum of Rs 8,000, they are working for last 10 years. Not only do they save lives but also counsel people sitting for long hours on embankments to give up despair and stay positive.

Rameshwar Neel, BMC fire officer, said, “We give them salaries but we have limitation as they are daily wagers. It is true that they work round the clock and save lives. It is very important for us.”

Mayor Malti Rai said, “Issue of divers’ poor salaries has been brought to my notice. I will do my level best for their betterment.”

Divers speak Keeping watch

Faiz Ullah: We handed over many people to their parents, police before they committed suicide. We also keep a watch on people visiting lake side. We discourage them from taking extreme step. I have discouraged 300 people from taking their lives.”

Saved 600 people

Asif Shaikh: We keep a watch on school and college students who visit Upper Lake. We ask them to avoid going close to water level. I have saved 600 people and counselled 200 of them. I tell them not to commit mistake and focus on career or profession.”

Well-equipped

Arjun Raikwar: We keep a close watch around lake. We save people who jump to commit suicide. We are well-equipped as we have motor boat and team. We call ambulance and police when we notice someone jumping into Upper Lake. ”

Boatman Arjun Malviya: We immediately rush with boat when any one jumps into water. College girls and boys visit here and sit for hours alone. We keep vigil on such visitors.”