Bhopal: District planning committee passes resolution to remove AIIMS director

BHOPAL: In a stormy meeting of the district planning committee on Tuesday, a unanimous resolution was passed for removal of director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal Dr Sarman Singh. Reacting on the committeeís resolution, the AIIMS director said since his efforts to check corruption has annoyed many people.

Public representatives, attending the meeting, alleged that they were not given due importance by AIIMS administration and they would take up the matter before the union health ministry.

UAD minister Bhupendra Singh, who is in-charge of Bhopal district, presided over the meeting. Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur, DME minister Vishwas Sarang, MLAs Krishna Gaur, Rameshwar Sharma, PC Sharma, Vishnu Khatri and others were present at the meeting.

BJP MLA Krishna Gaur said, "A resolution has been passed for removal of AIIMS director Dr Sarman Singh as local representatives were not given due importance."

The director remained inactive throughout pandemic time, and he also did not delegate power or authority to other seniors and thus the hospital could not function in a smooth and proper way, said Gaur, adding, ìDr Sarman Singh's style is creating problems for AIIMS.

My efforts to check corruption annoyed many, says Dr Sarman Singh

Talking to Free Press, AIIMS director Dr Sarman Singh said, ìI checked corruption and so my working style has annoyed many people including doctors at AIIMS. Besides, I did my level best for the promotion of AIIMS. If public representatives do not understand this I cannot do anything in this matter.

Ensure regular water supply

The district planning committee issued instructions to the authorities to ensure proper water supply in the state capital. The administration has been asked to put up a comprehensive plan for regular water supply to the 23 lakh population in the city within a month. Instructions were also given for employment generation in Adampur Chhavni trench and development work in Bhanpur trench. Besides, directions were issued for legalization of illegal colonies in the state capital and to ensure better facilities there.

Committee for 9000 oxygen-supported beds in dist

The Committee also stressed on the need for 9,000 oxygen-supported beds to handle the possible Covid third wave. Collector Avinash Lawania informed the meeting that currently 8000 oxygen-supported beds were available †in the district. More beds will be arranged in the coming days, Lawania assured. Besides, arrangements are being made for availability of 16 MT oxygen for the hospitals and also storage of† 90 MT liquid oxygen in private hospitals, he said.