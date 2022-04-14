Bhopal district panchayat CEO inspects site of proposed training centre

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): District panchayat CEO, Rituraj Singh inspected the site of the proposed training centre in Gunga, under Berasia janpad panchayat on Thursday, according to the official information. The centre will be constructed under Rurban Mission .

The purpose of setting up a training center in village Gunga is to provide skill development and other training to women easily, said Singh.

The women working in the Berasia development block had to come all the way to Bhopal for any kind of training but with the construction of the centre in Gunga, the training will be imparted here and this will help save their time and and energy, said the CEO. According to Singh, the training center will be equipped with a residential facility, in which all necessary arrangements will be ensured. The CEO said that a space will also be available for fresh vegetables and fruits to be grown by the women of self-help groups under Poshan Vatika. For this, 12 acres of land has been selected in gram panchayat Gunga

As per the information, Singh also inspected the progress of the works related to Wastewater Stabilization Pond (WSPs) and passed instructions to the concerned to complete the works at the earliest.

