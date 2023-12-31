Bhopal District Cyber Cell Logs Arrest Rate Of 45% | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal district cyber crime cell received as many as 5,894 complaints this year, out of which 2,663 cases were solved and the amount lost was returned to the complainants. Notably, the cyber cell has logged an arrest rate of 45% this year, which has emerged as the highest in the past four years.

The officials in charge of the district cyber crime cell said that swift arrests were made in these cases after a forensic cyber crime laboratory was set up in March. Elated over the arrest rate, the cyber crime officials said that a cyber fraud case, in which a man residing in Govindpura was duped of Rs 42 lakh was solved too, which was the biggest fraud in the city this year.

Three accused were arrested from Jharkhand in the case. The officials revealed that as many as Rs 99 lakh were returned to the complainants this year. Senior officials of the district cyber wing went on to say that the forensic cyber laboratory boasts of such equipment, due to which the accused carrying a fake sim card in mobile phone cannot escape the police scanner.

This happens due to the fact that the top-notch software used by the cyber cell detects the IMEI number of the phone and lets the investigating officials know about the whereabouts of the accused. Due to this, even if the accused dumps the fake sim card, they remain unsuccessful in going on the lam.

Meanwhile, sources at the cyber cell said that several crooks have realised the modus operandi of the cyber wing and thereby use satellite phones to commit frauds. Techniques are under development with which the police will be able to trace such accused too.

Pending cases shall be resolved soon: Additional DCP (Crime)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that soon, success will come to pass in pending cases at the cyber cell. He added that digital hygiene should be exercised by the general public, which will help the police in keeping cyber frauds at bay.