Bhopal: District badminton championship to begin from November 1

Bhopal: Shravan Kanta Bhopal District Badminton Championship will be organised under the aegis of Bhopal District Badminton Association from November 1- 6. Matches will be played in several categories starting from under Under-11 to Under-60.

The competition will be held at newly constructed badminton court located at Kanta Shravan Palace near Ayodhya Bypass Road.

In the competition, there will be singles matches for boys and girls in junior category under-11. Matches for players under-13, 15, 17, 19 will be held in singles and doubles categories. Besides, matches will be played in men's singles, doubles and mixed categories.

In Master’s category, singles and doubles matches will be played for players who are under-35, under-40, under-45, under-50, under-55 and under-60 years of age.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 08:08 PM IST