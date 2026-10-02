Bhopal District And Sessions Court Sentenced Three Persons To 11-Year RI Each For Smuggling 10 Kg Cannabis | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, has sentenced three persons to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 1 lakh each in a drug peddling case. The convicts include Salman, resident of Shahjahanabad, Bhopal; Sonu Kumar, resident of West Champaran, Bihar; and Veer Kishore Sahni, resident of West Champaran, Bihar.

According to special public prosecutor Manoj Tripathi, on Oct 17, 2023, the Crime Branch police station received a tip-off that two individuals were waiting for someone on the road leading to Bhanpur, behind the Coach Factory.

After apprising the station in-charge of this information, police formed a team and proceeded to the location specified by the informer, the unpaved road leading towards Bhanpur, behind the Coach Factory in Bhopal. Two individuals matching the description provided by the informer were observed standing and conversing with a third person, who was with an Activa scooter, while looking into a white bag inside the scooter's storage compartment.

Upon spotting the police, all three attempted to flee together on the Activa but were surrounded and apprehended with the assistance of police personnel and witnesses. The charas recovered from the accused - Salman Khan, Sonu Kumar and Birkishore (alias Anjani) - was found to have a net weight of 10 kg 10 g.

The gross weight, including the packaging materials (plastic wrap, tape and plastic box), was 10 kg 946 g, and a formal weighing record (panchnama) was prepared.