Bhopal: Distance education crucial in making New Education Policy a ground reality: Governor Mangubhai Patel

BHOPAL : Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that distance education has an important role in making the new education policy a ground reality. Universities should bring the latest knowledge, science and innovations by expanding education to remote areas and disadvantaged sections.

Governor was addressing the foundation day programme organised for the first time in the 29th year of the establishment of Bhoj Open University in Minto Hall on Friday.

Governor congratulated on the initiative taken by the university for education of inmates. He spoke of the need to increase the access of education to differently-abled people and online skill based courses. Along with making education student-oriented, the need for combination of courses according to the needs of science, industry and academic sectors was mentioned.

Minister for Higher Education Mohan Yadav said that well-equipped leading colleges will be established in all the districts and at least one college in all the assembly constituencies. He said that efforts are being made in the direction of increasing the reach of distance education from 1.5 lakh to 5 lakh.

The keynote speaker Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal president Mukul Kanetkar said that for India to get the status of Vishwa Guru, one has to become aatma guru (self-master) first. All the decisions of education should be taken by the teachers. The student Chandragupta did not find the teacher Chanakya rather Chanakya had recognised the talent of the disciple Chandragupta. This is the core of Indian education system.

Vice-Chancellor Jayant Sonwalkar said that it was the first university to conduct a special course of distance education and teaching of Divyangjan. The students of the course are working in 20 countries of the world. MoUs have also been signed with Rajiv Gandhi Technological University and Sanchi University to start new courses of special education. The university has provided education facility to the prisoners with 50% fee waiver. Live classes are also conducted through video conference in 100 colleges of the state.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:08 PM IST