Bhopal: Disproportionate Assets Case AGM Of Nationalised Bank, Five Family Members Get 3-Year Rigorous Imprisonment

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special court of CBI has sentenced three-year rigorous imprisonment to the then assistant general manager of a nationalised bank and five members of his family in a disproportionate assets case, said officials here on Monday.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 33,47,250 on them. CBI advocate Satish Dinkar informed that CBI, Bhopal had registered a case on June 30, 2005 against the then AGM Jitender Pratap Singh over disproportionate assets including movable and immovable properties.

It was alleged that Singh while working in the bank had acquired assets in his name and in the name of his family members to the tune of Rs 19,17,684 /- (approx) which were disproportionate to his known sources of income. Searches were conducted at Bhopal and Bilaspur at the residential premises of Singh which led to recovery of incriminating documents, jewellery and cash.

Investigation revealed that while working as public servant in the capacity of AGM for the period at various places, Singh had amassed assets to the tune of Rs 37,13,113.95 disproportionate to his known sources of income to the extent of 143 % and which the accused could not satisfactorily account for.

After completion of trial, the special judge Arvind Kumar Sharma, convicted Singh and other members of his family namely Kiran Singh, Namrata Singh, Garima Singh, Anvesha Singh and Sameer Singh vide the judgment and awarded the sentence.