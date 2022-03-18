Bhopal: Discom SE arrested for taking Rs 15K bribe in Vidisha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (Lokayukta) arrested Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company superintendent engineer (SE) red handed posted in district Vidisha for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe, said officials on Thursday.

Superintendent of police, Bhopal Manu Vyas told Free Press that a Zafar Qureshi had filed a complaint with SPE accusing superintendent engineer Sampoornand Shukla (54) of demanding Rs 15,000 for installing an electricity transformer at his warehouse in Ganjbasoda.

Police registered a case under Section 7 of Corruption Act. A team led by inspector Mayuri Gour laid a trap to nab the corrupt official. On Thursday Qureshi went to meet the SE at Pet-Pooja hotel, where he is currently putting up and handed over the amount. The official after accepting the cash gave it to his driver. The police team, waiting for the signal, arrested the SE and took the amount back from the driver Karan Rajput.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:33 AM IST