Bhopal: Digvijaya To Have Upper Hand In Ticket Distribution

Digvijay Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath has said that survey report will be the basis for distribution of tickets. On the other hand, the announcement of screening committee indicates that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh will have the upper hand in selecting candidates.

Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, head of the screening committee, is considered very close to Digvijaya Singh. He has been associated with Digvijay Singh for a long time and a member of the committee is Ajay Kumar Lallu is from UP. Digvijay was in charge of the party in UP and Lallu worked with him.

Digvijaya is one the leaders from the state who himself is in the committee. Leader of Opposition Govind Singh and a member Kantilal Bhuria are also close to Digvijaya.

It, therefore, indicates that Digvijaya has the upper hand in selecting candidates. Another member of the committee Kamleshwar Patel is also very close to Singh.

So, when the candidates will be selected, after Nath Singh’s influence will be evident. Digvijay has visited those 66 constituencies which the party has continuously lost, so he will have a big say in selection of candidates for these seats. Along with this, his interference in other seats will grow.