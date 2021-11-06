Bhopal: Digvijaya Singh says if Modi gets another term, he will become Hitler

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh has said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets another term in Parliament, he will become Hitler and change the constitution.
“It is only a beginning. Hitler was a Corporal in World War 1 and declared himself as Commander in Chief of German Army. If Modi ji gets another term in Parliament, I won’t be surprised if he changes the constitution and declares himself as permanent head of State!” Singh tweeted.
Singh tagged former senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
He also raised questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing military uniform.
“Can any Civilian, a non Army person dress up in Army uniform? Would Gen Rawat or Raksha Mantri ji please clarify?” Singh tweeted.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)