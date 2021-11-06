Bhopal: Digvijaya Singh says if Modi gets another term, he will become Hitler

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh has said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets another term in Parliament, he will become Hitler and change the constitution.

“It is only a beginning. Hitler was a Corporal in World War 1 and declared himself as Commander in Chief of German Army. If Modi ji gets another term in Parliament, I won’t be surprised if he changes the constitution and declares himself as permanent head of State!” Singh tweeted.

Singh tagged former senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha.

He also raised questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing military uniform.

“Can any Civilian, a non Army person dress up in Army uniform? Would Gen Rawat or Raksha Mantri ji please clarify?” Singh tweeted.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 01:07 PM IST