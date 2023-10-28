Bhopal: Digvijay Singh Infighting Continues To Singe Congress, Come Candidates May Be Bhanged

Digvijay Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The flames of infighting over distribution of tickets continue to singe the Congress. Although the party has changed candidates in seven seats, many contestants are still facing opposition.

Changing of candidates also seems to have afflicted the party leadership with internecine strife. According to sources in the Congress, the party is witnessing a tug-of-war over changing candidates in four seats. The party has given a ticket to Ramveer Sikarwar from Shujalpur.

District Congress president Yogendra Singh Banti sought a ticket from this constituency. The supporters of Singh have been protesting against giving a ticket to Sikarwar. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is also in favour of giving a ticket of Singh instead of Sikarwar.

There are disputes over candidates fielded from Shivpuri and Pichhore constituencies. Legislator from Kailaras, Virendra Raghuwanshi, has been making efforts to get a ticket from the party.

The party is mulling over giving a ticket to Virendra Raghuwanshi by fielding KP Singh from Pichhore. The party is unable to take a decision on these seats. There are two opinions in the Congress over Amla seat.

A few leaders are in favour of giving a ticket to Nisha Bangre, but MPCC president is opposed to removing party candidate Manoj Malwe from the constituency.

Digvijaya’s trip to Dhar cancelled

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh cancelled his trip to Dhar because of the internal squabbling in the party over distribution of tickets. Singh was at his residence in Bhopal.

According to sources, party’s state in charge Randeep Surjewala held discussions with Singh over the issue. Singh who cancelled his trip to Jhabua on Thursday is reportedly angry about distribution of tickets.

Shivraj Singh Digvijaya’s Chakki has ground Nath: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at the internal fight in the Congress. Nath often says his Chakki (grinding machine) grinds finely, but Digvijaya Singh’s Chakkit has crushed Kamal Nath, Chouhan said. Nath told party workers to tear the clothes of Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaivardhan Singh over distribution of tickets, he said.

By changing the tickets of Nath’s candidates, Digvijaya has created a situation in which Nath’s clothes have been torn, Chouhan said. Digvijaya is a very astute politician, so he has started putting the blame on EVMs, he said.