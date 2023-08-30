Bhopal: Diggy Meets Dalit Family With Rakhi Gifts

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh met the family members of deceased dalit in Barodia Nanagir village in Sagar district on Wednesday.

On August 24, 18-year-old dalit Nitin Ahirwar was beaten to death allegedly by men who had been mounting pressure on him to convince his sister to withdraw sexual harassment complaint she had lodged in 2019.

Digvijaya Singh asked sister of the deceased to tie rakhi to him and promised that he would play the role of his brother and also of mama in future. He gave sweets and other gifts to the family. He promised to help family in getting justice.

Singh inquired about the gaps in FIR from SDM, SDOP and police station incharge. He asked why the name of main accused, names of the fathers of the accused were not mentioned in the FIR.

Nitin’s sister asked police why the fact that her mother was disrobed during the incident was not mentioned and also why her complaint of harassment was not mentioned in the FIR.