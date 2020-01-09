Bhopal: Did any of your ancestors fight for country’s freedom, Kamal Nath asks Modi

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath launched a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking whether any of his ancestors fought for India's Independence from British rule. Addressing party workers in city on Thursday, Nath questioned the BJP for teaching nationalism to Congress and others. “BJP leaders should share the names of freedom fighters, if had any in their family, Nath said while addressing Seva Dal training programme.

Accusing the NDA government of creating unnecessary issues in the country, Nath said, “Everyone wants to know the need of implementing the CAA and NRC in the country”. “They are having the other target; they wanted to divert the attention of the country. Have you ever heard PM Modi talking about farmers, youths, economy and women, no”, he asked.

Lashing out at RSS, the Chief Minister said, “Before the year 2004 they (RSS) had never hoisted the Tricolour at their headquarters in Nagpur. These are the people who used to serve the British. They are not the people who can teach us patriotism”.

Nath informed that he had taken the Seva Dal training in the year 1980. The rural development minister Kamleshwar Patel added that the member of the Seva Dal were the people who used to protect Indira Gandhi, when she participated in the Freedom Movement.

Taking on the Centre, He said Modi government was involve in changing the names of Congress run programmes and as it has not been able to start any of new schemes in the country.

AICC general secretary Mohan Prakash called upon the members to follow the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi saying that Bapu had shunned cloths as during his visit to Champaran he saw women had no clothes to wear. “We have to follow such ideology while serving others,” said Prakash.

Stressing on the discipline and training, former Seva Dal national vice president Rameshwar Nikhra said that former PM Rajiv Gandhi wanted all the wings of Congress including NSUI, Youth Congress, MLAs, MPs and other members should undergo Seva Dal training.