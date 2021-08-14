Bhopal: Dial-100 rescue woman held captive  

BHOPAL: A team of Dial-100 rescued a woman who was allegedly kidnapped from Indore and was held captive in Bhopal. Police said the woman was kidnapped 15 days ago and her husband had lodged a missing person complaint in Khajrana police station at Indore. The Khajrana police informed Bhopal police as they traced their location in Idgah hills area on Saturday. The cops on receiving the information reached Idgah hills area and rescued the woman on Friday night. A team of Shahjahanabad police also accompanied the Dial-100 cops. The teams then called the victim’s husband to Bhopal. He said that his wife was kidnapped by a man from Indore and that she was being assaulted in Bhopal. The accused was arrested by the police and sent to jail on Saturday.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:37 PM IST