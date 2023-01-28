Bhopal: Dhirendra Shastri to display strength at girls’ mass wedding ceremony

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Well-known for his divine durbar across the country, head of Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri is going to show his strength at a mass wedding ceremony where 121 girls will tie the knot. The ceremony will be held at Bageshwar Dham on February 18. Shashtri has invited Sants from across the country to the function. Shashtri himself is going to invite several Sants many of whom have already given their consent to be present at the ceremony. Shashtri is using the wedding platform to show his strength.

Shashtri has also invited Baba Ram Dev, besides the Shankaracharyas of all the Peeths have been invited. Politicians may also take part in the event. After the All-India Superstition Eradication Committee head Shyam Manav challenged Shashtri to display his super natural powers, many Sadhus gave statements in favour of the Baghshwar Dham head. Baba Ram Dev, Devakinandan Thakur and several other Sants supported Shashtri. On the other hand, many people spoke against him. Superstition has also become an issue. Therefore, Shashtri is going to display his strength.

