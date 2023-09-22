 Bhopal: DGP Reviews Law And Order Situation Ahead Of Festival Season
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena on Friday held law and order review meeting with the field officers in connection with festivals. Ganshotsav is underway and Dol Gyaras will be celebrated on Monday. Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi, Anant Chaturdashi, Navratri Utsav and Dussehra will follow shortly.

The officials joined through video conferencing and DGP issued directives to keep vigil on anti-social elements and maintain harmony in the state. “This year, Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi and Anant Chaturdashi are on the same day.

Therefore, communal harmony should be maintained during the festival,” he said. The DGP asked officials to curb crime against women and monitor social media activities in the state. The meeting was attended by ADGs, IGs, Bhopal and Indore Police Commissioners, DIGs, Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners.

