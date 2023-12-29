Bhopal: DGP Leads Surprise Night Patrol, Inspects 125 Police Stations | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): DGP Sudhir Saxena, along with senior IPS officers, undertook surprise night patrols, inspecting 125 police stations here in the state capital in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Acting on the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, IGs, DIGs, SPs conducted surprise inspections of the police station across the state.

The senior police officials assessed the functioning and arrangements at police stations and gave the necessary instructions for improvement. During the patrolling that began around 1 am, DGP and other senior police officers visited Obedullaganj, Bilkhiriya, and TT Nagar police stations here in the city.

DGP Saxena paid a visit to Obedullaganj police station around 1 am, after which he left for Bilkhiriya police station. The DGP visited TT Nagar police station around 4 am. During the visits, the DGP looked into the staff, police station records and register and infrastructure at the station.

Taking note of the number of seized vehicles parked outside Obedullaganj police station , Saxena directed the officials to clear the premises. He also expressed his displeasure over laxity of the officials in maintaining the warrant register at the police station.

He also inspected the lock-ups of all the police stations, the women safety desk as well as the CCTNS. The DGP reviewed the beat system in Bilkhiriya police station and also sought information about the instructions being given earlier by Police Headquarters to make constable and head constable beat in-charge.

He also stressed on strengthening the beat system. The top cop also reviewed the ICJS by operating the computer himself. He also inspected the warehouse and reviewed the case diaries of the police stations. Not satisfied with the cases being investigated by the SDOP, the top cop gave necessary instructions for improvement.

Around 4 am, the DGP chaired a meeting of Bhopal police commissionerate officials at the TT Nagar police station. He directed the officers to maintaining public order and safety by enforcing the law.

He also instructed the police commissioner to initiate promotion-related activities to fill vacancies for investigating officers. During the night patrolling, all the police officers from IG to SP conducted a surprise inspection of more than 125 police stations in their jurisdiction across the state.