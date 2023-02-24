Bhopal: DGP lauds Mahila Thana’s victim-friendly policing

Director General of Police (DGP), Sudhir Saxena and other police officers visiting Mahila Thana in Bhopal on Friday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police (DGP), Sudhir Saxena lauded the victim-friendly policing initiatives introduced at the Mahila Thana (women police station) of Bhopal, which was recently revamped. DGP and Additional Director General (Planning), Anil Kumar took stock of the newly-constructed Mahila thana building on Friday.

On the occasion, the commissioner of police, Makrand Deoskar, Additional Commissioner of police, Sachin Atulkar, and other senior police officials were also present. The DGP congratulated the station house officer (SHO) and other police officers posted at the Mahila thana. Inspecting the waiting room, victim-support room and the visitors’ facilitation window, the DGP and others lauded the station officers for the victim-friendly initiatives taken by them.

DGP then obtained information about the status of crimes against women from Mahila thana SHO, Anjana Dhurve and the changing trends in the same. Thereafter, he issued instructions to Additional DCP (Women safety), Richa Choubey and assistant commissioner of police (crimes against women), Nidhi Saxena. He also appreciated the Bhopal police commissionerate for faring well in terms of Child protection.