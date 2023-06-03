Bhopal Development Plan 2031: Parameters of FAR, mixed use for special residential areas amended

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Development Plan 2031 has amended the parameters of FAR and mixed use activities meant for special residential areas like Arera Colony. The Bhopal Development Plan (amended) 2031 released on Friday evening, says that the previous Bhopal Development Plan 2005 had identified Arera Colony (E-1 till E-5), Chuna Bhatti, Vijay Nagar etc as Special Residential Areas.

To maintain the identities of these areas, special development parameters were fixed on the basis of available urban infrastructure. However, in the draft proposal of Bhopal Development Plan 2031, higher FAR and mixed activities were proposed which were not suitable for these areas. Henceforth, mixed use activities and FAR parameters have been amended for these areas.

In the draft of Bhopal Development Plan 2031, nearly 32.26 hectare land in north west area of Hathaikheda dam was proposed as low density residential area, notwithstanding that in Bhopal Development Plan 2005, it was reserved for green belt. As this area is close to the water logging area hence once again it has been kept in the green belt.

Mixed use road broadness to be 18 mt

In the draft of Bhopal Development Plan 2031, mixed use permission was meant on all roads of 12 meters or more broader than 12 meters. This may have resulted in dense commercial activities in residential areas, leaving the local residents to face crowd, pollution etc. Therefore, for mixed use, the broadness of the road has been proposed to be 18 meter instead of 12 meter. In the draft of the plan, there was no mention about the broadness of rural roads. The amended plan proposed rural road broadness to 18 meter.

Kolar road – Bilkisganj: In the draft proposal of the plan, a 60 meter broad road was proposed from Kolar road till Bilkisganj. However the alignment of this road passes from Kanhakunj colony. Seeing the possibility of the road creating the problem in construction, a portion of the road has been amended in partial manner and proposed on the nearby government land.

Avadhpuri - Hathaikheda road: In the Bhopal Development Plan 2005, a road, having the width of 60 meter, was proposed from Awadhpuri till Hathaikheda. Of this, 5.2 km portion was erased in the Bhopal Development Plan draft 2031. As entry of many colonies was shown through this particular route, hence it was rationalized and its breath was fixed 30 meter. Additional connecting routes have been also proposed to ensure easy flow of traffic.

In village Satgarhi, revenue land was proposed as forest and agriculture land. As the state government has proposed a sports city on this land hence public and semi public land is being proposed.

Roads along canal: On the land acquired for canals, 15 meter broad roads on both sides of the canal have been proposed. On the availability of the land, routes could be easily constructed and this will help in developing traffic systems in new areas.

Residential areas, village in catchment area

By seeing the need of village development in the catchment area and by balancing the Upper Lake ecology, provision to do village expansion till 100 meter has been done. Through this, additional land, proposed for village expansion (around 484.67 hectare) has been proposed for agriculture use.

In the draft proposal, residential and other land use provisions were done on around 1659 hectare land in the catchment area of upper lake (from Bairagarh towards northern side of Indore route). To protect the lake catchment area, these proposals were removed to ensure the use of land for agriculture use.

Earlier 30.48 hectare land of lake front use, situated in Halalpur area which is adjoining to Upper Lake area in Lalghati, was proposed for residential land use. Seeing its negative effect on Upper Lake, again it has been shown as lake front.

On both sides of metro rail, TOD Corridor with 100 meter broadness has been proposed under which 514.25 hectare land has been fixed.