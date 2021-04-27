Bhopal: 'Devaharam,' a service of BSSS serves nutritious food to the COVID patients of Asha Niketan

BHOPAL: 'Devaharam,' a service of The Bhopal School of Social Sciences has started serving nutritious food to the COVID patients of Asha Niketan in this challenging time of epidemic.

All the COVID patients admitted to the hospital are provided cow's milk and breakfast in the morning, then food is also supplied during the day as well as night.

Principal Father John P J said that in this difficult time of the pandemic, they have to come forward generously to help each other. “In this way we will be able to win the battle against Corona. We are taking special care of the fact that the food for COVID patients should be full of high protein and vitamin C,” the principal said.