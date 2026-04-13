Bhopal Desserts Corner: Explore the Most Irresistible & Best-Selling Flavours Of Famous Ice Cream Factory

Bhopal Tales: Explore the Most Irresistible and Best-Selling Flavours of Bhopal’s Famous Ice Cream Factory | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar, one of Bhopal’s most popular dessert spots, continues to win hearts with its wide range of ice cream flavours, kulfis, and specialty desserts. Locals flock to the outlet for a mix of traditional and modern frozen treats that cater to every taste.

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The factory is known for its classic favourites such as vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and mango, which remain crowd-pleasers among children and adults alike. Nut lovers can enjoy pista kulfi, offering a rich blend of cashews, raisins, and pistachio that are perfectly creamy and indulgent. Seasonal flavours such as shahi gulab and mango kulfi add a local touch and give patrons a taste of Indian dessert heritage.

strawberry Sorbet | FP Photo

The most underrated cold desserts in ice cream factory are sorbert popsicles. best flavours are Kiwi sorbet, strawberry sorbet and jamun sorbet and Nutella chocolate bar.

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Beyond the standard scoops, Ice Cream Factory has become famous for its matka kulfi and malai kulfi, served in traditional earthen pots. The dense, creamy texture of these kulfis, combined with fruity or nutty flavours, offers a nostalgic experience reminiscent of classic Indian sweets.

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The factory also offers a range of specialty desserts such as kulfi falooda, which layers ice cream with vermicelli, basil seeds, and syrup for a refreshing treat, and indulgent sundaes like rocky road, Dutch chocolate, and black forest.

Patrons can also enjoy flavours like mixed berry cheesecake ice cream, refreshing and creamy raspberry ice cream and turkish baklawa ice cream for a more sweet, nutty, slightly chewy, and creamy dessert.

According to regular visitors, the seasonal menu often features unique fruit-based flavours like sitaphal (custard apple) or berry combinations like jamun popsicle, guava popsicle, three-in-one popsicle and coconut bpopsicle and ensuring there’s always something new to try.

Whether it’s a quick scoop of chocolate or a slow indulgence in a matka kulfi, Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar has cemented itself as a must-visit destination for dessert lovers in Bhopal. With its mix of classic, traditional, and innovative offerings, the outlet continues to keep locals returning for the city’s sweetest treats.