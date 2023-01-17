Bhopal: Despite UAD minister’s stay, BMC collects commercial tax

Bhopal Municipal Corporation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the state UAD minister Bhupendra Singh had said that commercial tax would not be recovered from traders, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is collecting it, which is in addition to property tax.

Earlier, commercial tax was levied on shops, nursing homes, hotels, hostels, which was up to Rs 2,000 per establishment per year. Now, it has increased many times and in some cases it is Rs 50,000 per year.

When contacted, BMC officials said they were collecting commercial tax as it would be decided at government level.

According to BMC officials, commercial tax is recovered at the rate of Rs 6 per square ft if commercial unit is on main road, Rs 5 per square ft for commercial unit is located on double road and Rs 4 per square ft if it is located on single road, according to BMC officials.

Bhopal Medical Association member Dr Umesh Sharda said, “BMC had made it mandatory to pay commercial tax along with property tax earlier. But we are paying property tax and not commercial tax because the decision for the latter is pending at government level.”

Ajay Dewnani, member of New Market Traders’ Association, said, “UAD minister Bhupendra Singh had stayed it when we approached with this problem. BMC has not withdrawn it. Government should take decision in our favour as we suffered losses due to pandemic time.”

Deputy municipal commissioner Sandhya Chaturvedi said, “Decision on commercial tax will be taken at government level. We have not withdrawn. Despite stay from UAD minister, BMC is collecting it.”

