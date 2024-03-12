Bhopal: Despite Modi Wave, BJP In Action To Douse Flames Of Anger Among Leaders

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP, counting on the Modi wave, has declared candidates for 24 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Now, the party has swung into action to douse the flames of anger among some leaders. There is resentment among many candidates after the list has been released. So, the government and the party organisation are trying to woo the angry leaders.

Discontent is prevailing among many leaders in the party after distribution of tickets in Satna, Damoh, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sidhi and Ratlam. Although Ganesh Singh lost the Vidhan Sabha election in Satna, he has been given a ticket for the Lok Sabha polls. Giving a ticket to Singh has kicked up resentment among local leaders. The Brahmins are especially angry about fielding Singh from Satna. The leaders of the organisation have been asked to woo the angry leaders.

In Damoh, Rahul Lodhi lost the assembly by-election, and after his defeat, Lodhi blamed Jayant Malaiya for doing internal sabotage. Efforts are being made to quell the anger of Malaiya. The senior leaders of the BJP are also angry with Lodhi. Apart from that, many senior leaders are angry after Bharat Singh Kushwaha has been fielded from Gwalior. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently visited the residence of former minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya. Anoop Mishra is also after a ticket was given to Kushwaha. Now, the party is attempting to quell anger among these leaders.

Legislator Ajay Vishnoi has already expressed himself against giving a ticket to Ashish Dubey from Jabalpur. Dheeraj Pateria is also unhappy, but the leaders of the organisation are trying to pacify them. Likewise, MLA from Sidhi Riti Pathak is not happy with Rajesh Mishra who has been fielded from there. Similarly, the leaders in Singrauli are angry with Mishra.

Many leaders are unhappy after the fielding of Anita Chouhan, wife of minister Nagar Singh Chouhan, from Ratlam. Chouhan comes from Alirajpur district. The leaders in Jhabua district are annoyed with the candidate besides the issue of Parivarwad (familism) is going on. BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma is talking to the angry leaders urging them to work for the party in the election. Likewise, Yadav is trying to quell the rage among the leaders by interacting with them.