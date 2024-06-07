Bhopal: Despite CM's Orders, No Funds Sanctioned For Padma Shri Awardee's Cancer Treatment

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Battling cancer, 96-year-old Padma Shri recipient, artist Ram Sahay Pandey has returned to his hometown as the government failed to sanction the funds assured by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for his treatment at AIIMS.

The renowned folk dancer is being treated for prostate cancer for almost three months and Yadav had ordered the administration to bear his treatment cost. In absence of any financial help from the government, his family members have taken him back to his hometown Sagar from Bhopal where he was admitted to AIIMS on May 17. Pandey was being treated under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme at the hospital but the state government did not sanction any amount for his treatment despite the order of the CM. He was given Rs 1 lakh by Sagar district collector from the Red Cross Society fund.

'That is the only help we have received so far from the state government,' his son Santosh Pandey told the Free Press. He said that he has been informed that the state culture department has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh for treatment but the amount is yet to reach them.

Santosh said that AC was not working in the general ward of the AIIMS Bhopal where his father was admitted. His father was feeling uncomfortable and had developed swelling on his face due to scorching heat. When he approached the AIIMS administration with the request to shift him to a private ward he was told that if that was done it would not be possible to continue Pandeyís treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Left with no alternative, Santosh got a private ward allotted in his name and shifted his father there.

'But I was asked to pay a charge of Rs 2500 per day for the ward which I could not afford so I got him discharged from the hospital after two days and brought him back to Sagar on May 27 in a taxi for which I paid from my pocket.'

Santosh said that when he approached the AIIMS authority and told them about the CM directive he was asked to bring it in writing. After that he approached the collector Sagar and deputy collector Bhopal but to no avail.

Santosh said that originally his father was to stay at AIIMS for a month but after 10 days they had to get him discharged because of financial issue. He said he has apprised the CM of the recent developments through mail. ìNow, my father is at home. His symptoms have reappeared and he is in great pain and distress. But we are helpless,î Santosh added.