 Bhopal Deputy Collector Deepak Pandey Gets Additional Charge As TT Nagar SDM
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Bhopal Deputy Collector Deepak Pandey Gets Additional Charge As TT Nagar SDM

Deputy Collector Deepak Pandey has been given the additional charge of TT Nagar SDM in Bhopal by Collector Priyank Mishra. Pandey, already the City Circle SDM, will handle both subdivisions. The move follows protests by traders against a sealing drive. Former TT Nagar SDM Archana Rawat Sharma has been attached to the Collectorate after serving in the role for nearly two years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 04, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
Bhopal Deputy Collector Deepak Pandey Gets Additional Charge As TT Nagar SDM
Deepak Pandey Gets Additional Charge As TT Nagar SDM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Collector Deepak Pandey will now also serve as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Bhopal’s TT Nagar subdivision.

Collector Priyank Mishra has given him the additional charge. Pandey is already posted as the SDM of the City Circle.

Deputy Collector Archana Rawat Sharma, who was serving as the TT Nagar SDM, has been attached to the Collectorate. The order was issued late on Thursday night.

The administrative change comes after thousands of traders protested at New Market and Roshanpura Square against a sealing drive. Both areas fall under the TT Nagar subdivision. During the protest, Rawat visited the spot, spoke to the traders and accepted their memorandum.

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More About Deepak Pandey

Deepak Pandey is already serving as the SDM of Bhopal’s City Circle. With the latest order, he will handle both the City Circle and TT Nagar subdivisions.

Bhopal has eight subdivisions: Beragarh, Govindpura, City Circle, Berasia, MP Nagar, TT Nagar, Kolar and Huzur.

Rawat Served For Two Years

Rawat had been handling the responsibility of TT Nagar SDM for nearly two years. According to reports, she wanted to move from field duties to office-based work.

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