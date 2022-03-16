Bhopal: Deprived of arrears before Holi, government employees feel disappointed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Employees’ organisations have expressed disappointment as they have been deprived of second installment of arrears promised in March, said representatives of employees’ organisations.

“We thought that second installment, as promised by state government in March will provide us relief in celebrating Holi but the government ditched us,” said Laxmi Narayan Sharma, state coordinator of Class Three Employees Organisation.

State government approved increment to its employees after Covid-19 subsided. It also announced arrears of stipulated time. Arrears were to be given in two installments, first installment was given in October and second one in March.

“Not a single employee has received arrear that was scheduled this month. Most of us had planned Holi celebrations accordingly. It is highly surprising that government is not fulfilling promise,” said OP Katiyar, state president of the State Government Employees Organisation.

“Government officials have now started blaming IFMIS (Integrated Financial Management Information System) for delay in payment of arrears. Bills could not be generated through IFIMS system. Some departments have also complained of budgetary problems,” added Katiyar.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:56 PM IST