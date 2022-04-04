Bhopal: Deposit Rs10/day for cow welfare, says Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri, chairman of Gau-Samvardhan Board, has requested people of the state to take a pledge to donate Rs 10 per day for cow welfare starting from this chaitra Navratri.

Swami said that for the convenience of people, provision has been made by the Gau Samvardhan Board to donate a roti that is taken out from every house every day for cows.

For the purpose of cows' welfare, people should collect Rs 10 daily in a piggy bank from the current Navratri, Swami said, adding exactly after one year, this amount of Rs 3, 650 will be deposited, which will be deposited in nearest Gaushala or through Madhya Pradesh Gau Samvardhan Board's website www.gopalanboard.mp.gov.in in the portal. This will enable better care of abandoned cows brought to Gaushala, Swami added.

There have been many researches on Indian cow lineage not only in India but also abroad. The importance of a cow is not based on quantity of milk but the quality of the milk. Indigenous cows are the best in terms of quality. The population of the state is about 7.5 crore.

