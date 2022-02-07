Bhopal: Departmental inquiry initiated in state plane crash

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): State government has initiated a departmental inquiry into the incident of the state plane crash, confirmed officials from the civil aviation department on Monday.

A senior official of the department confirmed that an inquiry headed by a retired IAS officer has been constituted in the matter. Inquiry will look into all aspects of the crash besides other technical reports made during an inspection of the crashed plane. Captain Majid Akhtar, along with his co-pilot with the Madhya Pradesh government,†was ferrying samples of suspected Covid patients and medicines†used to treat infected patients when their aircraft hit the arrestor barrier on the runway during landing.

The state government, in its charge sheet to the pilot last week, had claimed that the state plane that cost around†Rs 60 crore was reduced to scrap because of the crash.

The nine-seater 250 (Beechcraft) aircraft that crash-landed in Gwalior in May 2021 was not insured. State government had bought the plane for Rs 65 crore a year back.

Aviation experts then had observed that damage was so severe that it was wiser to completely write it off than to go for repairs.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:32 PM IST